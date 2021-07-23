UPDATE: Storms, flooding wreak havoc across Pima County

Several roads, trailheads, recreation areas and portions of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop are closed because of flooding, according to the Pima County Transportation Department. Recent storms have produced flash-flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
The Santa Catalina Mountain trailheads that will be closed are Finger Rock Trail, Pima Canyon Trail, Ventana Canyon Trail, Pontatoc Canyon Trail, and Bear Canyon Trail. All gates at these trailheads will be closed, and signs will be put up warning the public of the closure.
County officials suggest not using the Loop through the weekend because of water, silt and mud. Loop closures are:
- All underpasses on the Rillito, Pantano and Julian
- Cañada del Oro Magee Road underpass
- Santa Cruz east bank, south of Ina Road
- Santa Cruz west bank, between Sunset Road and Camino del Cerro Road
Roads closed as of about 1 p.m. Friday:
- Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
- Aldon Road North of Bopp Road
- Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail
- Wentworth Road I-10 to Sahuarita Road
- Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.
- Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.
- San Joaquin Road South of Bopp Road
- San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway
- Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road
- Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Dr. at Ventana Wash
- Snyder Road West of Placita Ventana del Rio at the Ventana Wash
- Andrada Road West of Calle Rinconado
- Calle Rinconado South of Andrada to Calle Agassiz
- Avra Valley Road West of Brawley Wash
- Avra Valley Road East of Trico Road
- Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Limberlost Road West of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
- Sandario Road North of Snyder Hill Road
- Sandario Road at the Black Wash (about 1201 S. Sandario Road)
- Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Tr.
- North Bald Eagle Between West Cheetah St to North Camino de Oeste
- Mission Road North of Valencia
- Old Spanish Trail E of Valencia Road to Pistol Hill Road
- Old Spanish Trail North of Valencia Road to Escalante Road
- Sahuarita Road Alvernon Way to Wilmot Road.
- Avra Valley Road East of Clayton Road
- Manville Road West of Avra Road
- Manville Road East of Reservation Road
- Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River Bridge