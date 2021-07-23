UPDATE: Storms, flooding wreak havoc across Pima County

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM

Several roads, trailheads, recreation areas and portions of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop are closed because of flooding, according to the Pima County Transportation Department. Recent storms have produced flash-flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

The Santa Catalina Mountain trailheads that will be closed are Finger Rock Trail, Pima Canyon Trail, Ventana Canyon Trail, Pontatoc Canyon Trail, and Bear Canyon Trail. All gates at these trailheads will be closed, and signs will be put up warning the public of the closure.

County officials suggest not using the Loop through the weekend because of water, silt and mud. Loop closures are:

All underpasses on the Rillito, Pantano and Julian

Cañada del Oro Magee Road underpass

Santa Cruz east bank, south of Ina Road

Santa Cruz west bank, between Sunset Road and Camino del Cerro Road

Roads closed as of about 1 p.m. Friday: