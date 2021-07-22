National Weather Service, Pima County warn of possible heavy rain, flash flooding

Posted on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM

The public is being warned to use extreme caution when traveling through the region, as strong storms are expected throughout southern Arizona.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service show an increased chance of strong thunderstorm development and heavy rainfall beginning Thursday.

A significant low-pressure disturbance is expected to move slowly across the state from east to west, possibly bringing multiple days of heavy rain and flash flooding through Saturday night.

This storm system is a nearly identical weather pattern to the powerful storm system from the 2006 monsoon.

Additional flood safety information is available at www.pima.gov/BeFloodSafe. Sandbag station location information is available here.