The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, July 22, 2021

News

National Weather Service, Pima County warn of possible heavy rain, flash flooding

Posted on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge storm.jpg

The public is being warned to use extreme caution when traveling through the region, as strong storms are expected throughout southern Arizona.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service show an increased chance of strong thunderstorm development and heavy rainfall beginning Thursday.

A significant low-pressure disturbance is expected to move slowly across the state from east to west, possibly bringing multiple days of heavy rain and flash flooding through Saturday night.

This storm system is a nearly identical weather pattern to the powerful storm system from the 2006 monsoon.

Additional flood safety information is available at www.pima.gov/BeFloodSafe. Sandbag station location information is available here.

Trending

Now what? Uncertainty of Paul, others leave big questions about Suns’ future
Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide
Post-Pandemic Prospects: After being postponed for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tucson’s premier Muay Thai event returns to the Rialto Theatre
Star Power: Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights celebrate the Dog Days
Troubled Direction: ‘Joe Bell’ suffers from some false steps
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Now what? Uncertainty of Paul, others leave big questions about Suns’ future

Previous Post

Now what? Uncertainty of Paul, others leave big questions about Suns’ future

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

July 22-28

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation