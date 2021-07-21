Best of Tucson®: Legends of the West - Round 2 Voting Is Here!

bot_finalist_voting.jpg

Yee-haw, Tucson! It’s time to cast your ballots in the second round of voting in Best of Tucson® 2021: Legends of the West! Vote here for the Best of Tucson awards!

That’s right, pardner: We’re down to the final showdown! Earlier this summer, we took your nominations for Tucson’s best shops, parks, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, bands and all the other stuff that makes this dusty cowtown the place to be!

Now we have five nominees in hundreds of categories and it’s time to crown the final winners in the rootin’est, tootin’est issue of the year. Vote now through Sept. 1.


Troubled Direction: 'Joe Bell' suffers from some false steps
Bouncing Back from the Bighorn Fire: As Mount Lemmon recovers, residents discuss strategies to reduce future risks
City Week: Weekly Picks
Editor's Note: Sweet Lemmon
Columnar Characters: New book celebrates the symbolism of saguaros in Arizona and beyond
