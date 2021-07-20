The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 7/20/21

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM
No end in sight for Maricopa election audit, or for feuding over it
Arizona Democrats call for audit probe, as federal panel starts its own
Claytoonz: Biden Zucked Over
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 7/19/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguro, Sunday 7/18/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 7/17/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 7/16/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 7/19/21
The Daily Saguro, Sunday 7/18/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 7/17/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 7/16/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 7/15/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 7/14/21