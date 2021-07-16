The Range

Friday, July 16, 2021

Get a free Reid Park Zoo pass and COVID-19 shot on Saturday

Posted on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM

A free COVID-19 clinic will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights.

The first 100 people who get their first COVID-19 shot will receive a free daytime admission ticket to come back and visit the Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, according to a Reid Park news release.

No appointments or identification are required for this mobile event. Registration is done on-site.

All three vaccine types will be available – Pfizer, Moderna, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Ward 6 Tucson city council member Steve Kozachik, who helped organize the vaccine clinic, will perform folk and rock tunes. Tucson Roadrunners mascot Dusty will be on hand from 6 to 7 p.m. There will also be games and activities from Tucson Parks and Recreation’s Ready, Set, Rec! as well as animal encounters and presentations throughout the evening.

For a full list of vaccination sites, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

The Daily Saguaro, Friday 7/16/21

