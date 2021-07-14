The Range

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Storms, flooding close roads in Pima County

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM

Several local roads are closed because of flooding, according to the Pima County Transportation Department. Recent storms have produced flash-flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

Roads closed as of Wednesday morning:

  • Manville Road West of Sandario Road - all directions
  • Manville Road West of Avra Road
  • Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Trail
  • Avra Valley Road West of El Paso Gas Road
  • Avra Valley Road East of Trico
  • Jamie Avenue North of Bopp Road
  • Overton Road from La Cholla to Verch Way
  • Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash
  • Lago del Oro from Rail N Road to Golder Ranch Road
  • Silverbell Road from Sweetwater Drive to El Camino Del Cerro
  • Hawser Street from Twin Lakes to Coronado Forest Drive

Destination Mars: Elon Musk’s plan to colonize space starts with test flight this month

