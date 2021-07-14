Storms, flooding close roads in Pima County
Posted
By
Ireland Stevenson
on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Several local roads are closed because of flooding, according to the Pima County Transportation Department. Recent storms have produced flash-flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
Roads closed as of Wednesday morning:
- Manville Road West of Sandario Road - all directions
- Manville Road West of Avra Road
- Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Trail
- Avra Valley Road West of El Paso Gas Road
- Avra Valley Road East of Trico
- Jamie Avenue North of Bopp Road
- Overton Road from La Cholla to Verch Way
- Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash
- Lago del Oro from Rail N Road to Golder Ranch Road
- Silverbell Road from Sweetwater Drive to El Camino Del Cerro
- Hawser Street from Twin Lakes to Coronado Forest Drive