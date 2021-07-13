The Range

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Casa de los Niños Thrift Store closing July 24

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM

The Casa de los Niños Thrift Store, on the corner of Mountain Avenue and Prince Road, is closing its doors after 46 years. In an announcement to the community, Casa de los Niños cited the changing retail landscape for the thrift store’s financial struggles and said they are no longer accepting donations.

"There is increasingly more competition for both customers and employees, and our model is no longer sustainable," the announcement read. "We are so grateful to our donors, customers, and staff for all of the years of support."

The thrift is still open for regular business hours. They will hold a final sale July 20-24, and then officially close to the public.

The large thrift store contains a variety of clothing, furniture and media, the sales of which supported Casa de los Niños’ goal to support local children and families in need.

The Casa de los Niños Thrift Store is located at 1302 E. Prince Road and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Mondays and Sundays. For more information, visit casadelosninos.org

