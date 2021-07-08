City of Tucson's Waste Collection, Shredding Events Continue on Saturday

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM

Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is holding hazardous waste collection events, allowing residents to drop off hazardous waste, electronic waste and paper documents for shredding at no charge.

The next event will be 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 10, at the Eastside Service Center at 7575 E Speedway Blvd.

The events will continue every second Saturday throughout the year at various locations:





July 10 – Eastside Service Center – 7575 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Aug. 14 – Pima West Campus – 2202 W. Anklam Road

Sep. 11 – Pima East Campus – 8181 E Irvington Road

Oct. 9 – Pima Downtown Campus – 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Nov. 13 –Tucson Rodeo Grounds – 4823 S. Sixth Ave. (enter on Third Avenue)

Dec. 11 – Hi Corbett – 700 S. Randolph Way

Acceptable waste: automotive fluids, engine oil filters, rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries, cleaning products, drain openers, cooking oil, fluorescent lamps and bulbs, wet paint products, solvents, hobby chemicals, pesticides, lawn products, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, computer equipment, printer cartridges, and other items labeled as acid, flammable, caustic, poison, caution, toxic or danger.

The City asks you NOT to bring: business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious or radioactive waste, dried paint, alkaline batteries, televisions, or medical waste such as syringes or old medications.