The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Community Info

City of Tucson's Waste Collection, Shredding Events Continue on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge paperwaste.jpg

Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is holding hazardous waste collection events, allowing residents to drop off hazardous waste, electronic waste and paper documents for shredding at no charge.

The next event will be 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 10, at the Eastside Service Center at 7575 E Speedway Blvd.

The events will continue every second Saturday throughout the year at various locations:

  • July 10 – Eastside Service Center – 7575 E. Speedway Boulevard.
  • Aug. 14 – Pima West Campus – 2202 W. Anklam Road
  • Sep. 11 – Pima East Campus – 8181 E Irvington Road
  • Oct. 9 – Pima Downtown Campus – 1255 N. Stone Ave.
  • Nov. 13 –Tucson Rodeo Grounds – 4823 S. Sixth Ave. (enter on Third Avenue)
  • Dec. 11 – Hi Corbett – 700 S. Randolph Way

Acceptable waste: automotive fluids, engine oil filters, rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries, cleaning products, drain openers, cooking oil, fluorescent lamps and bulbs, wet paint products, solvents, hobby chemicals, pesticides, lawn products, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, computer equipment, printer cartridges, and other items labeled as acid, flammable, caustic, poison, caution, toxic or danger.

The City asks you NOT to bring: business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious or radioactive waste, dried paint, alkaline batteries, televisions, or medical waste such as syringes or old medications.

Trending

Congressional Candidate Kirsten Engel on the Pandemic, Healthcare Challenges, the Border and More
Cat Video Fest returns to the Loft Cinema (in-person!)
After the flames: Santa Catalina Mountains rebounding from last year's Bighorn Fire
Oil Boom: Cannabis extracts target treatment, eliminate waste in the industry
Creature Comfort: Saving lives in Cochise County
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Cat Video Fest returns to the Loft Cinema (in-person!)

Previous Post

Cat Video Fest returns to the Loft Cinema (in-person!)

Next Post

Congressional Candidate Kirsten Engel on the Pandemic, Healthcare Challenges, the Border and More

Congressional Candidate Kirsten Engel on the Pandemic, Healthcare Challenges, the Border and More
Comments (1)
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

July 08-14

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation