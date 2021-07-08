70% of Pima County Adults Are Now Vaccinated

Pima County reached the goal of 70% vaccination for adults with at least one dose on Thursday.

President Joe Biden in June set a national goal of vaccinating at least 70% of all U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4. Although Pima County fell short by just four days, it is now one of four counties in Arizona that have reached the goal, including Santa Cruz County, which has vaccinated almost 100% of adults with at least one dose.



As of Thursday, Arizona has vaccinated half of the total population with at least one dose.

According to data from the CDC, the county has fully vaccinated 61.7% of adults ages 18 and older. For those 12 and older, 67.5% have received at least one dose and 92.9% of adults 65 and older has had at least one dose.

"The science has become very clear – being vaccinated protects you from getting COVID," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "COVID is a serious illness. People can end up with significant disease and even death. For those who are still unvaccinated, I want to reassure them that the vaccines are safe and we encourage them to seek vaccination."

The county has reported 401 breakthrough cases and 16 hospitalizations among the more than 535,000 fully vaccinated people in Pima County, about .07% of those fully vaccinated.

Pima County is continuing its mobile vaccination efforts in order to reach traditionally underserved areas and census tracts with lower vaccination rates. For more information, go to pima.gov/covid19vaccine.



County Rescinds COVID-19 Emergency Resolution

