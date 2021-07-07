The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Cinema

Space Jam event planned for July 17 at Tucson Spectrum 18

Posted on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge harkins_theatres_space_jam_event.png

Harkins Theatres is hosting Tune Squad vs. Goon Squad Space Jam: A New Legacy Special Event on July 17 at Tucson Spectrum 18.

For only $12, guests get a ticket to see the movie, a small popcorn, a mini basketball and a part in the Tune vs. Goon face-off. Guests can wear orange to show their Tune love or purple to cheer on the Goons.

NBA future Hall of Famer LeBron James goes on an epic adventure with Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy.

When LeBron and his young son, Dom, are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before.

To purchase tickets, visit Tucson Spectrum 18 or Harkins.com.

Trending

Congressional Candidate Randy Friese on the ACA, the Border Wall, the Election "Audit" and More
Claytoonz: Billionaires In Space
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 7/7/21
AZ goes EV: Rate of electric car ownership relatively high in Arizona
Claytoonz: Prisonburgh For Weisselberg
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Congressional Candidate Randy Friese on the ACA, the Border Wall, the Election "Audit" and More

Previous Post

Congressional Candidate Randy Friese on the ACA, the Border Wall, the Election "Audit" and More

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

July 01-07

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation