The Daily Saguaro, Saturday, 7/3/21

Saturday, July 3, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Sat, Jul 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM
The Skinny: Gov. Doug Ducey achieves his dream of comforting the comfortable and afflicting the afflicted
New Survey Shows AZ Voters Support Biden Administration's Infrastructure Proposals
‘It’s about time’: Remembering Ford Smith, the lone Arizonan to play in the Negro Leagues
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 7/2/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 7/1/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 6/30/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/29/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 7/2/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 7/1/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 6/30/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/29/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 6/28/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 6/27/21