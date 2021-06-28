Community Food Bank changes distribution hours

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM

The Community Food Bank will be closed on Thursday and will not offer emergency food distribution at its Tucson location and all other resource centers.

New distribution hours will begin on July 6, from 7 to 10 a.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club.

“We continue to offer drive-thru distribution with the earlier hours offering a little relief for volunteers, staff and Arizona National Guard service members who are working getting food into cars as needed,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Masks are optional during outside food distribution hours. People are asked to present a photo ID to receive emergency food.

More information is available at communityfoodbank.org/Locations