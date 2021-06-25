Claytoonz: Revoked Rudy

Friday, June 25, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Gimme Shelter: It ain’t easy to buy a house in Tucson’s bonkers housing market. And rents aren’t getting any cheaper.
Danehy: The Anti-Vax Crowd Sure Has Some Stupid Arguments
Officials ‘devastated’ as feds extend nonessential border travel ban
Previous Post
Claytoonz: June Teeth
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Republican Rabbit Holes
Claytoonz: Italian Satellites Vs. Jewish Space Lasers
Claytoonz: Biden's Communion
Officials ‘devastated’ as feds extend nonessential border travel ban
By Brooke Newman/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: June Teeth
Academic benefits a go: NCAA loses Supreme Court case on compensation
Advocates: Affordable Care Act here to stay, as more Arizonans enroll
Claytoonz: Republican Rabbit Holes
Arizona’s aerospace and defense industry has close financial ties to Israeli security
By Emma Ascott/Cronkite News