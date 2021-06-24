The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 6/24/21

Thursday, June 24, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM
This is, literally, the biggest saguaro I've ever seen. My friend Tim is over 6 feet tall and the top of his hat reaches the top of the arm on the bottom. Saguaro Park east.
Gimme Shelter: It ain’t easy to buy a house in Tucson’s bonkers housing market. And rents aren’t getting any cheaper.
Danehy: The Anti-Vax Crowd Sure Has Some Stupid Arguments
Arizona’s aerospace and defense industry has close financial ties to Israeli security
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 6/23/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/22/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 6/21/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 6/20/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 6/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/22/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 6/21/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 6/20/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 6/19/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 6/18/21