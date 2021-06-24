The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Outdoors Snapshot

The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 6/24/21

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM

This is, literally, the biggest saguaro I've ever seen. My friend Tim is over 6 feet tall and the top of his hat reaches the top of the arm on the bottom. Saguaro Park east.

click to enlarge Green Giant - CARL HANNI
Carl Hanni
Green Giant

Trending

Academic benefits a go: NCAA loses Supreme Court case on compensation
Advocates: Affordable Care Act here to stay, as more Arizonans enroll
Cultural Closet: It’s a challenge for LGBT Asians to come out to relatives in their homelands
Lovely Rita: A new biography of Rita Moreno tells the story of an amazing performer
City Week: Weekly Picks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Academic benefits a go: NCAA loses Supreme Court case on compensation

Previous Post

Academic benefits a go: NCAA loses Supreme Court case on compensation

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

June 24-30

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation