The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 6/19/21

Saturday, June 19, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Sat, Jun 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Border officials eye with hope Monday reopening to nonessential travel in Mexico
Tucson Juneteenth Celebrations
Tucson Salvage: The Boxer
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 6/18/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 6/17/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 6/16/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/15/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 6/18/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 6/17/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 6/16/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/15/21
National park visitors – and money – are coming back after 2020 plunge
By Brooke Newman/Cronkite News
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 6/14/21