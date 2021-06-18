Tucson Juneteenth Celebrations

Posted By Christina Duran on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 1:22 PM

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers marched into Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law, marking the end of slavery. On Thursday, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

While symbolically meaningful, the nation continues to see police killings of Black people at higher rates than their white counterparts and higher rates of incarceration. Arizona and 22 other states have enacted laws or introduced bills banning critical race theory in schools. In order to learn more about the longest r

In its 50th anniversary celebrating Black history and culture, the Tucson Juneteenth Festival will host several events, including:

Our Black is Beautiful, a virtual event hosted by Pima Community College and the Tucson Juneteenth Committee

Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. Join the event here .

Tucson Juneteenth Festival, an in-person event with festival vendors and food

Saturday, June 19, 4-6 p.m., Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd St.

Other events include: