Friday, June 18, 2021

Support the Troops collection drive continues

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 6:42 AM

A collection drive for overseas troops enters its final week.

The last day to drop off supplies is June 25. 

This drive is held by Arizona Transportation Builders in honor of Robert William Jones Jr., a 21-year-old soldier from Tucson who lost his life serving in Kosovo.

Items for collection include:

  • Personal Hygiene: socks, undergarments, soap, toothpaste/brush, feminine hygiene products, eye drops, etc.
  • Leisure Activity: reading & writing materials, puzzles, batteries, pencils, decks of cards
  • Food & Snack: hot sauce, ketchup & mustard, beef jerky, protein & granola bars, chips, mixed nuts, etc.

Collection points include the ATB Office; KE&G office; Town of Sahuarita; Tierra Right of Way; Trafficade; Long Realty – Rita Ranch; Tucson Asphalt; and Dowl Engineering. More information can be found at movingoureconomy.org

