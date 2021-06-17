Claytoonz: Pootie Happy Place

Thursday, June 17, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Airport, TSA officials say as passengers return, so do security delays
‘Basketball on grass’: Canadian Football League provides alternative path for Arizona athletes
Tucson Salvage: Meet Dar: Playing with Infinity
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Orbiting Moons and Asteroids
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Trump Tower Of Spies
Claytoonz: No Prize For You
Claytoonz: Orbital Magnetized MAGA Pants
Ducey Forbids Colleges from Requiring Students to Take Vaccine, Wear Masks
By Jeff Gardner
Airport, TSA officials say as passengers return, so do security delays
By Rithwik Kalale and Concettina Giuliano/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Orbiting Moons and Asteroids
Claytoonz: Trump Tower Of Spies
Claytoonz: No Prize For You
Claytoonz: Orbital Magnetized MAGA Pants