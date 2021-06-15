City of Tucson opens 'Cooling Centers' to help against heat wave

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM

In the face of 110+ degree heat expected throughout the week, the City of Tucson has opened six air-conditioned cooling centers across town, one in each ward.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday. The City also plans to reopen them if more days reach 110 degrees. All are welcome, masks are strongly encouraged.

Ward 1: El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.

Ward 2: Udall Sr. Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Ward 3: Donna Liggins, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Ward 4: Clements, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Ward 5: El Pueblo, Building 9, 101 W. Irvington Road

Ward 6: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Additionally, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has also compiled a list of additional cooling stations and locations for water and supplies.