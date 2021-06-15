The Range

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

City of Tucson opens 'Cooling Centers' to help against heat wave

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM

In the face of 110+ degree heat expected throughout the week, the City of Tucson has opened six air-conditioned cooling centers across town, one in each ward. 

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday. The City also plans to reopen them if more days reach 110 degrees. All are welcome, masks are strongly encouraged.

  • Ward 1: El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
  • Ward 2: Udall Sr. Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Ward 3: Donna Liggins, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
  • Ward 4: Clements, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
  • Ward 5: El Pueblo, Building 9, 101 W. Irvington Road
  • Ward 6: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Additionally, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has also compiled a list of additional cooling stations and locations for water and supplies.

