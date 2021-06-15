City of Tucson opens 'Cooling Centers' to help against heat wave

Tuesday, June 15, 2021
In the face of 110+ degree heat expected throughout the week, the City of Tucson has opened six air-conditioned cooling centers across town, one in each ward.
The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday. The City also plans to reopen them if more days reach 110 degrees. All are welcome, masks are strongly encouraged.
Additionally, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has also compiled a list of additional cooling stations and locations for water and supplies.