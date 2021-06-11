Hotter weather forces Pima County to change vaccination site hours

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge Passakorngtx via Bigstock

Some local COVID vaccination sites are changing operating hours because of expected increasing temperatures.

Starting Saturday, the two sites - Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1st Avenue, and Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road - will operate 7 to 11 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

The Tucson area is expected to reach temperatures higher than 105 degrees during the next several days and precautions are being taken to keep clients, workers and volunteers safe, according to a news release from Pima County.

Some area vaccination sites are still offering lottery tickets* as incentives for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

June 11

*Coronado Elementary School, 3401 E. Wilds Road, 4-7 p.m.

June 12 - 14

Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave., 7 – 11 a.m.; 7 - 10 p.m.

Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road, 7 – 11 a.m.; 7 - 10 p.m.

June 12

Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1950 Irvington Place, 8 a.m.-noon

June 13

Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd., 8 a.m.-noon

St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 14

*Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega, 2-7 p.m.

Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, 6:15 a.m.-noon

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

*El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Road, 4 – 8 p.m.

Tucson Medical Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road (Morris K. Udall Center), 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday-Saturday

*Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Monday-Friday

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tucson Mall — in the former Justice store, 2nd floor between Dillards and Sears, 4500 N. Oracle Road, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

University of Arizona, Gittings, 1737 E. University, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Second doses only, Last day: June 25

Monday-Saturday

State POD-University of Arizona, Indoors: Gittings, 1737 E. University Blvd., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (closed May 29-31)





Tuesday-Friday

Tucson Mall — in the former Justice store, 2nd floor between Dillards and Sears, 4500 N. Oracle Road, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

*Incentives being offered to those getting first doses of vaccine.

The FEMA mobile units are scheduled to continue through June 26, although future locations are being moved to air-conditioned indoor buildings. Check pima.gov/covid19vaccine for updates on the FEMA units and all vaccination sites.