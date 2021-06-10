The Daly Saguaro, Thursday 6/10/21

Thursday, June 10, 2021
Carl Hanni
on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Tucson halts operations at water plant threatened by toxic chemical
Arizona secretary of state, former TV anchor and others join 2022 governor race
Redrawing the Lines: Immigration author Todd Miller says we need to think about borders in new ways
Amid nationwide Daylight Saving Time push, Arizona golf industry content with standard time
By Henry Greenstein/Cronkite News