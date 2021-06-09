The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 6/9/21

Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Arizona secretary of state, former TV anchor and others join 2022 governor race
Long-running feud leaves two Catalina neighbors dead
Tucson halts operations at water plant threatened by toxic chemical
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/8/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 6/7/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday, 6/6/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 6/5/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 6/8/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 6/7/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday, 6/6/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 6/5/21
Amid nationwide Daylight Saving Time push, Arizona golf industry content with standard time
By Henry Greenstein/Cronkite News
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 6/2/21