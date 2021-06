Posted By Mike Truelsen on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM

Still haven't gotten your COVID vaccine? TMC hopes its vaccination party will convince you to finally get it done.

Tucson Medical Center and Pima County will host a free Vaccine Fiesta on Saturday for those 12 and older.

The party will offer entertainment, prizes, games and food for those who get their shots from 9 a.m. to noon at the Udall Park Vaccine Clinic, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Walk-ins are welcome.