Eviction prevention event slated for Tuesday

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 3:21 PM

Pima County residents in danger of being evicted can get help and resources at a Tuesday event.

The Amphi Coalition and Pima County’s One-Stop will hold an Eviction Prevention Resource Fair from 8 a.m. to noon at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road.

In addition to rent and utility assistance, more than 25 organizations will be offering various other services at the fair, according to a news release.

The Pima County Health Department will offer COVID vaccinations. The Pima Animal Care Center will offer dog and cat food for those with pets. People can also be connected to resources on finding work and mental-health support, signing up for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and enrolling children in school.

“This fair is a wonderful opportunity to blend all the resources available to the community — be it health or financial resources,” said Daniel Sullivan, Pima County’s Community Services director. “It will also be the first time that we’ll be able to tell the community about the legal resources that we’re bringing to bear to prevent evictions.”

He said the county and city have about $23 million left to be distributed to families in need, having already jointly disbursed or obligated $11.6 million in rental and utility assistance.