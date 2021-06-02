Free donuts at Bashas; winning recipes named

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 9:38 AM

Thanks to some amateur bakers from Arizona, we can get free donuts on Friday in honor of National Donut Day.

The three submitted winning flavor entries in Bashas' donut flavor competition, the grocery store chain announced in a news release.

Braxton B., 12, from Queen Creek, one the kids’ category with his Italian-inspired Kinder Joy Donut. It's filled with buttercream, topped with chocolate hazelnut spread and covered with crushed wafer cookies.

Heather Hirsch from Phoenix won the grown-up category with a Greek-inspired Baklava Donut made with cinnamon, dipped in a honey glaze and topped with chopped pistachios.

Mesa resident Kristine Pearce, who works at the Bashas’ supermarket at Baseline and Crismon Roads, won the member/employee category. Her Peruvian-inspired Delirium Donut is filled with Bavarian cream, topped with chocolate icing, sprinkled with crushed pecans and drizzled with caramel.

The winning donuts will be available for purchase starting Friday. Bashas' will give customers six free donuts when they purchase a dozen.

Bashas’ will donate 10% of its donut sales on June 4 to the Salvation Army, which established National Donut Day in June 1938 to honor volunteers who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines.

In addition to being named Bashas’ Official Donut Ambassadors for 2021, Braxton, Heather and Kristine will each receive one dozen donuts every month for a year, and $500 worth of prizes including a Bashas’ grocery gift card and baking/cooking gadgets.