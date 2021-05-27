Zio Peppe to open its dining room, patio

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM

Zio Peppe will open its dining room and patio on Tuesday, allowing customers to dine on the premises.

While guests have been able to enjoy Zio Peppe, 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road, for takeout and delivery since it reopened earlier this month, “We really want people to come see the space; we couldn't be happier with how it came together,” said Chef/Owner Devon Sanner in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to be able to invite our guests to join us and experience Zio Peppe in person,” he said. “We’ll continue offering takeout and delivery for guests who would like to enjoy our food at home, but we’re elated in anticipation of a well-seated, convivial dining room.”



"The centerpiece of the Zio Peppe space is a unique gas and wood-fired oven with a rotating stone hearth, which tells me that pizza is a central part of their story. And several of the Neapolitan-style pizzas symbolize the Sonoran-Italian connection," wrote Tucson Weekly Chow writer Matt Russell.



Zio Peppe’s menu showcases a confluence of Italian-American and Sonoran cuisines, reflecting the chefs’ love of comfort classics as well as the regional flavors and ingredients of their native Tucson. Characteristic of this Italian and Sonoran synergy is the Fettuccine Alfredorado, which Chef/Owner Mat Cable cites as being among their most popular dishes.

“We’ve got pizzas that are unique; you could only get this in Tucson,” Cable said, referring to the Prickly Pickle, with its pepperoncini-brined cholla buds, nopalitos, and red onion escabeche.