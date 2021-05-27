Get vaccinated this weekend, maybe win $10,000

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge CDC on Unsplash

If you get a COVID vaccination this weekend, you could win up to $10,000.

Pima County will give 100 lottery tickets at two vaccination sites from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - May 29 at Westgate Shopping Center, 1785 W. Ajo Way, and May 31 at Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

The 200 tickets, donated by The Arizona Lottery, have about a 1 in 4 chance of being winners, with a maximum prize of $10,000 and assorted smaller prizes.

Tickets will be given to the first 100 people age 21 and older getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two doses.

The University of Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination site will change its operating hours beginning Tuesday. The site will close for good on June 25.

UA campus vaccination site to change hours next week, close for good June 25

The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After June 6, the site will no longer offer first-dose shots.

Anyone 12 years old and older is eligible for a vaccine. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, but no identification is required for either person.

As of Thursday, 442,004 people, about 42%, have received at least one vaccine shot in Pima County. Nearly 378,000 are fully vaccinated.

If you still need to get vaccinated, here are other locations:

No appointment needed

Thursday, May 27

Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., 6 - 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 - Saturday, May 29

Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Westgate Shopping Center, Southeast corner of E. Ajo Way and S. Mission Road, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

San Miguel High School/St. Monica Church, 6601 San Fernando Ave., 2 - 7 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, 4 – 8 p.m. - Closing May 28

Monday-Saturday

Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Monday-Friday

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tucson Medical Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road (Morris K. Udall Center), 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (open to 7 p.m. May 25, June 1)

Tucson Mall — in the former Justice store, 2nd floor between Dillards and Sears, 4500 N. Oracle Road, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Saturday

State POD-University of Arizona, Indoors: Gittings, 1737 E. University Blvd., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday)

Appointment needed

Monday-Friday

Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Daily