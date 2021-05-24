This week's Pima County vaccination sites

Posted By Mike Truelsen on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge NIAID/Creative Commons

Here are this week's vaccination sites in Pima County.



For more information, head to the Pima County COVID-19 information site.

If you know of other sites we've missed, please send an email to mtruelsen@timespublications.com.

No appointment needed

Monday, May 23 - Tuesday, May 25

COPE Community Services, 5401 E. 5th Street, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., East Parking lot (east of Park Place Drive), 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega, 2 - 7 p.m.

Shalom Fellowship, 6045 E. 30th St., 3 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., 6 - 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 - Saturday, May 29

Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Westgate Shopping Center, Southeast corner of E. Ajo Way and S. Mission Road, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

San Miguel High School/St. Monica Church, 6601 San Fernando Ave., 2 - 7 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, 4 – 8 p.m. - Closing May 28

Monday-Saturday

Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Monday-Friday

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tucson Medical Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road (Morris K. Udall Center), 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (open to 7 p.m. May 25, June 1)

Tucson Mall — in former Justice store, 2nd floor between Dillards and Sears, 4500 N. Oracle Road, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Saturday

State POD-University of Arizona, Indoors: Gittings, 1737 E. University Blvd., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (closed May 29-31)

Appointment needed

Monday-Friday

Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Daily