Monday, May 24, 2021

eegee’s Opening ‘Prototype’ Location at Irvington, I-19

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge TUCSON WEEKLY FILE PHOTO
Tucson Weekly file photo

On Tuesday, eegee's will open a new prototype location in South Tucson that will feature an “eegee-only” drive-thru window. The new location is at the Landing shopping area, 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., near Interstate 19 and Irvington Road.

The new 2,200 square-foot space will feature a full drive-thru with a walk-up order window and garage doors to allow for an indoor/outdoor experience.

For Tuesday's grand opening from 4 to 6 p.m., eegee’s is inviting the public to enjoy food and drinks (including new items) and stock up on the greatly coveted eegee's swag.

“We’re so excited to bring our menu to the residents of South Tucson,” says CEO Ron Petty. “This area has seen tremendous growth and we felt it was the perfect place to debut our new prototype. And while our look and feel has evolved over time, our classic menu items and the service we provide remains the same.”

For more information, visit eegees.com

