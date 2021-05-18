The Range

Archives RSS

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

News Tech/Games

Local nonprofits eligible for free Wi-Fi

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
BigStock

Area organizations that help low-income families access the internet are now able to apply for free Wi-Fi.

During this year, Comcast is selecting nonprofits to benefit from its Lift Zones program, which will supply free internet access for the next three years. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and the Pascua Yaqui Clubhouse were recent recipients of the service.

“Equipping our Pascua Yaqui Clubhouse with a Lift Zone has made a huge difference in the lives of the students we serve,” said Adam Ortiz, Clubhouse Director. “While some of our students have an internet connection at home, staying at home during the summer days often isn’t possible. The clubhouse is a safe space where students can come to connect to the internet, and with each other.”

Comcast is currently accepting nominations for potential Lift Zone sites across Southern Arizona. Community partners can visit arizona.comcast.com/lift-zones to learn more and nominate their organization.

“Access to the Internet is a critical component of digital equity, and we’re proud to partner with key community organizations in making that possible through our Lift Zones,” said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President, Comcast. “There is no single answer to address the digital divide, but we’re working hard to bridge the gap for as many students and families in our Southern Arizona service footprint as possible.”

Trending

The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 5/18/21
Documents Show Trump Officials Used Secret Terrorism Unit to Question Lawyers at the Border
Arizona in top 15 for congressional effectiveness
Claytoonz: MAGA Terror Hoarder
Claytoonz: Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 5/18/21

Previous Post

The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 5/18/21

About The Author

Mike Truelsen

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

May 13-19

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation