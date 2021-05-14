Claytoonz: Grrrrrrrrrreat Peace Negotiator

Friday, May 14, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Danehy: Tom has a few things to say to the TCC vaccine team, U.S. Sen. Sinema and State Sen. Michelle Udall
The Skinny: The Fraudit Doesn’t Add Up
Wage Rage ‘Fight for $15’ ballot initiative gains traction in Tucson
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Foxitus
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Gassy Republicans
Claytoonz: Critical Race Theory
Claytoonz: Poopy Jobs Report
Pima County, TMC offer Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older starting today
By Christina Duran
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, May 13: Mobile vax units at Wheeler Taft Library and Greyhound Park today; Here are other spots to find your shot
By Jim Nintzel
Claytoonz: Foxitus
Claytoonz: Gassy Republicans
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, May 12: Vaccinations will soon be available for ages 12 to 15; mobile vax units this week; Here’s where to find your shot
Claytoonz: Critical Race Theory