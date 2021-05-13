Pima County, TMC offer Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older starting today

Posted By Christina Duran on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge NIAID/Creative Commons

Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are offering vaccinations for those 12 and older at locations starting today.

This follows the approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on the FDA’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer for children 12-15 on Wednesday. The county, which has provided primarily Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will administer Pfizer beginning Thursday at two locations: TMC’s Udall Park vaccination site and the Canyon del Oro High School mobile clinic. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.

“The announcement earlier today is a welcome step in our ongoing battle against COVID-19,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department. “We have been watching and worrying about young people and the variants of COVID-19 for a few weeks. This is an extra and excellent layer of protection to keep them and their loved ones safe.”

While the Pfizer vaccine is available at the county's pop-up clinic for children 12-15, the vaccine is available for anyone, according to health officials. TMC is reserving the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 group, and offering Moderna for adults; however, they will offer Pfizer to accompanying guardians if they have not yet been vaccinated.

TMC plans to offer Pfizer for the foreseeable future and has about 1,500 doses, with more expected early next week, said Vice President of Community Benefit Julia Strange.

The county’s mobile clinic at CDO will evaluate how to expand the use of Pfizer at other locations, said Health Department Communications Manager Aaron Pacheco. The mobile clinics have primarily administered Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, because Pfizer requires ultra-cold chain storage handling and it comes in multi-use vials with several doses, making it harder to use in a mobile setting.

The county has 400 doses of Pfizer allotted for the CDO event Thursday.

The CDO High School mobile clinic is available for walk-ups only, offering both Moderna and Pfizer. It will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The county plans to offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave., on Tuesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 20.

Pfizer is also available at the UA POD and selected pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, which are currently offering the vaccine for those 12 and older.

For all locations, a parent or guardian must accompany any minors.

The UA site is open until 5 p.m. daily, and while no appointment is required, the site encourages registration at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. To find a pharmacy offering Pfizer, visit VaccineFinder.org.

TMC's Udall Park location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments are encouraged. Registration at vaccine.tmcaz.com opened Wednesday evening for appointments Thursday morning.