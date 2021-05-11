PACC needs help making room for incoming pets

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 6:57 AM

click to enlarge Pima Animal Care Center

Adoption fees for adult pets at Pima Animal Care Center have been waived for the month of May as PACC has taken in nearly 700 animals in the past week.

“As soon as we get one animal out, three more come in its place,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We just need to clear out some kennels in order to keep up with what’s happening right now.”

Adopted dogs have a $20 license fee. Kittens and puppies still cost $50 each. The shelter is also waiving reclaim fees for owners whose pets get lost and wind up in PACC’s care.

If you can’t adopt, PACC also needs foster help. You can house a pet for a couple of weeks, and the shelter will help provide what you need for that pet. To get started, just head to pima.gov/foster.