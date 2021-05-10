Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, May 10: Vax clinic at Northwest YMCA today; other local mobile vax units this week; Here’s where to find your shot

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM

Pima County is teaming up with the Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road, to offer a vaccination clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Monday, May 10.

Meanwhile, Pima County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have launched mobile vaccination units to reach vulnerable communities with high risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection.

The operation includes two mobile vaccination units that are able to administer 250 vaccines per day each, according to a county press release.

The units will run through June 26, operating at two concurrent locations for three days, with one day to tear down and move to the next location. The locations were selected based on census tract data and the Social Vulnerability Index of the area to identify highly vulnerable communities.

The sites will offer walk-up vaccinations of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Vaccinators will return to the same mobile site 28 days after their first visit to receive their second dose, following CDC guidance. Help will be available to all who need assistance with mobility, language or other accommodations.

Here are the planned mobile clinics:

Monday, May 10

2900 N. Columbus Blvd, Tucson, 9 a.m. – noon

Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, 4 – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 - Thursday, May 13

Greyhound Park, 2601 S. 3rd Ave., 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wheeler Taft Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.,

Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1st Ave., 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road, 8 a.m. – noon

Sun City Oro Valley, 1565 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

At other vaccination sites, Pima County officials are shifting to indoor vaccination sites to avoid making staff and volunteers endure long days in triple-degree temperatures.

Tucson Medical Center has transferred its operations to the Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. The site is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Register at https://vaccine.tmcaz.com/MyChart/OpenScheduling.

Pima County has opened a new indoor vaccine site at the Kino Event Center, where the county had earlier been doing COVID testing. That site is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Register at azdhs.gov.

The county has also opened an indoor vaccination POD at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The drive-through POD at Banner-South Kino Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, is now offering appointments between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. but will close permanently on May 14.

Visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine for more details.

The UA vaccination point of distribution is now accepting anyone over the age of 16 who comes in for a shot.

The POD, which is scheduled to close at the end of June, offers a sit-down clinic in the Ina E. Gittings Building (1737 E. University Blvd.) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

If you’d rather schedule an appointment, the state is expected to open new first-dose appointments daily at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in English or Spanish.

If you need help, call the COVID Ambassador Team hotline at 520-848-4045 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily or email covidhelp@arizona.edu.

CVS pharmacies are now accepting same-day COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and at some locations no appointment is necessary.

About 190 locations in Arizona are taking walk-ins, but appointments are also available within an hour of scheduling.

Walgreens announced it would offer same-day appointments at locations across the country as of this week. Patients can schedule appointments up to 30 minutes before the desired appointment time.

While Walgreens continues to encourage appointments, a Walgreens corporate spokesperson said, walk-ins have and continue to be accepted “if a time slot is available,” across all 8,800 Walgreens stores offering vaccinations.

As of Sunday, May 9, 414,850 people in Pima County had received at least one shot of the virus, accounting for 39.7% of the population. A total of 349,067 people were fully vaccinated.

Get tested: Pima County has free COVID testing

Pima County is continuing to offer a number of testing centers and pop-up testing sites around town, including the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The University of Arizona’s antibody testing can determine if you have had COVID and now have antibodies. To sign up for testing, visit https://covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu/home.

Today’s numbers

With 642 new cases reported today, the total number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus continues to climb to 870,000 as of Monday, May 10, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Pima County, which reported 61 new cases today, has seen 115,805 of the state’s 869,472 confirmed cases.

With no new deaths reported this morning, a total of 17,409Arizonans have died after contracting COVID-19, including 2,403 deaths in Pima County, according to the May 10 report.

A total of 565 coronavirus patients were in the hospital as of May 9. That’s roughly 16% of the number hospitalized at the peak of the winter surge, which reached 5,082 on Jan. 12. The summer peak was 3,517, which was set on July 13, 2020. The subsequent lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients was 468, set on Sept. 27, 2020.

A total of 828 people visited emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms on May 9. That number represents 35% of the record high of 2,341 set on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. That number had peaked during the summer wave at 2,008 on July 7, 2020; it hit a subsequent low of 653 on Sept. 28, 2020.

A total of 182 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds on May 9, which roughly 15% of the record 1,183 ICU patients set on Jan. 11. The summer’s record number of patients in ICU beds was 970, set on July 13, 2020. The subsequent low was 114 on Sept. 22, 2020.

—with additional reporting from Christina Duran, Jeff Gardner and Mike Truelsen