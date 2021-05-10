Cox Charities offers grants to Arizona nonprofits

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge Cox Charities

Arizona nonprofits that focus on education, diversity and environment/sustainability are eligible for grants worth up to $10,000 from Cox Charities.

Programs that focus on K-12 and STEAM; water conservation, waste or carbon reduction; or serve 80 percent or more of a target population or serve an inclusion, diversity and equity initiative are eligible.

Applications are being accepted at the Arizona Community Foundation website. More information on guidelines can be found at CoxCharitiesAz.org. The deadline is May 28.

“Cox has a history of supporting nonprofits in the communities where our 3,100 employees in Southern Arizona and Phoenix live and work. It is more important this year, than ever before, for us to support local nonprofits that provide vital services upon which so many Arizonans depend. We’re proud to extend a helping hand,” said Lisa Lovallo, market vice president, Cox Southern Arizona.