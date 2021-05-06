Claytoonz: Liz-Aid

Thursday, May 6, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Tucson mom 'knew instantly knew he was dead’: Drug overdoses surge during pandemic, piling tragedy upon tragedy
With legalized sports betting coming to Arizona, concerns about gambling addiction increase
Claytoonz: Tainted Love Ballots
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Tainted Love Ballots
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Anti-Vaxxer Paradise
Claytoonz: World Press Freedom Day, 2021
Claytoonz: Racist Country
CVS Offers Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations, Same-Day Appointments
By Christina Duran
County Approves $10 Million Plan to Fund Early Education Programs for Low-Income Families
With legalized sports betting coming to Arizona, concerns about gambling addiction increase
By Jesse Morrison/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Tainted Love Ballots
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, May 4: State closing UA vax POD at end of June; County rolling out mobile vax clinics with FEMA support; Total AZ cases surpass 865K
By Jim Nintzel
Tucson mom 'knew instantly knew he was dead’: Drug overdoses surge during pandemic, piling tragedy upon tragedy
By Jamie Landers/Cronkite News