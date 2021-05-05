The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 5/5/21

Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Tucson mom 'knew instantly knew he was dead’: Drug overdoses surge during pandemic, piling tragedy upon tragedy
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, May 4: State closing UA vax POD at end of June; County rolling out mobile vax clinics with FEMA support; Total AZ cases surpass 865K
Claytoonz: Tainted Love Ballots
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 5/4/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 5/3/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 5/2/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 5/1/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 5/4/21
Tucson Parks and Rec reopen ramada rentals as COVID cases decline
By Tucson Weekly Staff
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 5/3/21
Get ready for a busy year fighting wildfires, experts in Arizona warn
By Rylee Walter/Cronkite News
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 5/2/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 5/1/21