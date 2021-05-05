Marge Pellegrino selected as Pima County Library’s latest Writer-In-Residence

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy PCPL

The Pima County Public Library has selected Tucson author Marge Pellegrino as its 12th writer-in-residence, following a previous PCPL residence in 2017. Pellegrino will serve in the position from May to July, hosting one-on-one writing consultations, as well as special programs on how to boost your writing style.

Her books include "The Sculpture Speaks: A Refugee’s Story of Survival," "Journey of Dreams" about how a family survives the Guatemalan army’s ‘scorched earth’ campaign in the 1980s, and multiple children's books.

Pellegrino has been nominated for the Tucson Pima Arts Council’s Lumie Award in 2008, Governor’s Award in 2009 and named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly.

Previous writers-in-residence include Gregory McNamee, Margaret Regan, J.M. Hayes and Alice Hatcher.

"I'm fond of the program because it embodies so much of the library's mission," said Holly Schaffer, PCPL community relations manager. "It allows the community to learn about writing in different styles and genres. It really demystifies the process of writing."

The Writer in Residence Program is funded by the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit library.pima.gov/writer