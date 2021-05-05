The Range

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Flores family wants to hear your memories of El Charro for 100th anniversary

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge el_charro.01.rm.100714.jpg

The owners of El Charro Cafe are collecting stories from patrons to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the restaurant's opening.

The Flores family is asking the community to submit "memories of special occasions, favorite dishes, and stories that are a part of the lore and love of this iconic restaurant," according to a news release. The best 100 stories will be featured in publications, social media posts, newsletters, etc. The writers of each of the selected 100 stories will receive a $100 Si Charro gift card. Entries will be accepted through December at sicharro100.com

“Over the years, our guests have generously shared their wonderful memories, as they have celebrated the special occasions of their lives with us. We would love to have a permanent record of these stories to commemorate the hard work and dedication that started with our dear Tia Monica in 1922 and has taken us through to today,” said Carlotta Flores, who along with her husband, Ray, and their children moved from California in the 1970s to take over the restaurant operations from her ailing aunt.

The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 5/5/21

