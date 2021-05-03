Tucson Parks and Rec reopen ramada rentals as COVID cases decline

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department reopened its park ramadas on Monday for rent for groups of fewer than 75 people. This move is in line with Pima County's department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, which opened park facilities for rent in late March.

According to Tucson Parks and Rec, ramadas are reserved for the full day (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) for $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents. Some ramadas are equipped with electricity, picnic tables, grills, nearby playground equipment, restrooms and other amenities. Alcohol and amusement equipment permits are purchased separately.

Ramadas are available for rent at Reid Park, Fort Lowell Park, El Pueblo Park, Rudy Garcia Park, Escalante Park, Himmel Park and more.

Power at the ramadas is not guaranteed. Picnic tables are available, but Parks and Rec cannot guarantee their placement at specific ramadas. Open-pit fires are prohibited. Reservations may be made up to one year in advance.

For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov/parks/reservations-and-rentals