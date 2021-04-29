The Range

Thursday, April 29, 2021

UA Nurses, Students to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Event

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM

vaccination-1215279_1280.jpg

University of Arizona faculty and students will provide up to 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

The vaccination event, open to the public, will be led by Kristie Hoch, a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, volunteer Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and student registered nurse anesthetists at the university.

The event offers only the Pfizer vaccine and no appointment is needed. It will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ina E. Gittings Building, Room 129.

For Hoch, the event not only serves the community, but also honors the memory of her family members who passed away due to COVID-19.

“My father-in-law and brother-in-law both passed away due to COVID-19 at the beginning of this year. To me, playing a role in the vaccine rollout is my way of honoring their memory and ensuring others do not suffer their fate,” said Hoch. “It’s heartwarming to see my students joining the effort. As ICU practicing nurses, they’ve seen the effects of COVID from the frontlines, and share my passion for putting an end to the pandemic."

Run the land: Native women across the U.S. take to the roads and trails

