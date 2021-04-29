The Range

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Rio Nuevo approves three projects to help with COVID recovery

The Rio Nuevo board advanced three projects in an effort to recovery after the COVID pandemic:

  • The board unanimously approved extensions to Gadsden Company's funding and construction deadlines for its new Monier Luxury Apartment complex, which are expected to begin renting as early as June.
  • Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink was granted $100,000 to assist in the construction of a new rooftop bar and deck that will sit atop its beer garden building just north of the main restaurant.
  • Eight restaurants were awarded $10,000 each in Parklet Grants.

