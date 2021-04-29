Claytoonz: Eat More Fox Lies

Thursday, April 29, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Claytoonz: Drop The Knife
Arizona near top of states for bills aimed at voting rights, limits
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 28: CDC says vaccinated people can skip masks in outdoors; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Drop The Knife
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Census, Vax, and Burgers
Claytoonz: All Better Now
Claytoonz: Enemy of Statehood
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 28: CDC says vaccinated people can skip masks in outdoors; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments
By Jim Nintzel
Arizona near top of states for bills aimed at voting rights, limits
By Ryan Knappenberger/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Drop The Knife
Claytoonz: Census, Vax, and Burgers
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, April 27: AZ cases top 860K; J&J vax back in use; Officials confront vaccine hesitancy; Walk-ins welcome at UA, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments
Claytoonz: All Better Now