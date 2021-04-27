The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/27/21

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
This week we feature Saguaro faces...
'No good choices': HHS cuts safety corners to move migrant children out of overcrowded facilities
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 26: County working with FEMA on new vax sites; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Mask ordinance remains in place in Pima County; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments
ADHS Recommends Resuming Use of J&J As Health Officials Face 'Vaccine Hesitancy'
Previous Post
Next Post
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/26/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/25/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/24/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 4/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/26/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/25/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/24/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 4/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/22/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 4/21/21