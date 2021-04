Posted By Mike Truelsen on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge BigStock

A suspect in a fatal shooting on Tucson's East Side was arrested Thursday in Buckeye.

Buckeye Police received a tip that a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting was at Loves Truck Stop at Miller Road and Interstate 10. He was located and arrested, police said.

Officials have not released any more information.