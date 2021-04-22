The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/22/21

Thursday, April 22, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Potential jaguar habitat at U.S.-Mexico border identified by University of Arizona researchers
The Skinny: Out of political spite, Ducey blocks opportunity to get vaccines to low-income and minority neighborhoods
Supervisor Christy Cites Bogus Paper in Support of Lifting Pima County's Mask Ordinance
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 4/21/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/20/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday, 4/19/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/18/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 4/21/21
Potential jaguar habitat at U.S.-Mexico border identified by University of Arizona researchers
By Sabrina Kenoun/Cronkite News
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/20/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday, 4/19/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/18/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday, 4/17/21