Tucson Local Media Sold to Times Media Group

Posted on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM

Tucson Local Media announced today that the newspaper group was being acquired by Times Media Group of Phoenix. Terms were not disclosed.

Tucson Local Media, which has been owned by 13th Street Communications, will continue to publish its six Pima County newspapers: Tucson Weekly, Explorer, Marana News, Foothills News, Desert Times and Inside Tucson Business.

Times Media Group President and Publisher Steve Strickbine said he was excited by the opportunity to enter the Tucson market and “continue to provide community news.”

Strickbine first entered the newspaper business when he launched the Scottsdale Times in 1998 and has grown his company to include more than a dozen weekly newspapers in the Phoenix and Southern California markets.

Strickbine said he did not foresee big changes with the newspapers.

“I’d like to see the papers continue to do what they are doing and doing well,” Strickbine said. “I’m very excited about the future and the future of us together. I think we’re definitely stronger together.”

Times Media Group will assume ownership as of April 30.