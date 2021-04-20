Claytoonz: Gun Control Absolutely Positively Right Now

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Claytoonz: Fresh Terrorists
Court Rules TUSD Free of Desegregation Case After Nearly 50 years
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 19: New vaccine appointments available daily; Here’s how to set appointments up; new cases remain on a plateau
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Tulio Carlo Esta Noches
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Fresh Terrorists
Claytoonz: Goodbye, Afghanistan
Claytoonz: Absolut Biden
Claytoonz: Tulio Carlo Esta Noches
Pima County To Review State Terms for Federal Vaccine Pod for Low-Income and Minority Residents
By Christina Duran
Claytoonz: Fresh Terrorists
Buttigieg: Indian Country investment a priority of infrastructure plan
By Joseph Tomlinson/Gaylord News
“I Felt Hate More Than Anything”: How an Active Duty Airman Tried to Start a Civil War
By Gisela Pérez de Acha, Kathryn Hurd and Ellie Lightfoot, Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program
A Tiny Number of People Will Be Hospitalized Despite Being Vaccinated. We Have to Learn Why.
By Caroline Chen, ProPublica