Monday, April 19, 2021

COVID-19 News

Thousands of UA POD Appointments Available This Week

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM

The University of Arizona POD has 539 unfilled appointments for Monday, according to university officials.


Last Friday, the UA POD opened 7,000 appointments for the following week, and has about 4,600 appointments still open for Tuesday through Sunday as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.


ADHS reported they have nearly 30,000 unfilled appointments for Tuesday through Sunday across all state sites. Throughout the week, they will make some additional appointments available due to cancellations and no-shows.


To register for an appointment visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201. Hours of operation for the call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, seven days a week.

