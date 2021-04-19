Claytoonz: Fresh Terrorists

Monday, April 19, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Danehy: Rush Limbaugh continues his radio show from beyond the grave
Guest Opinion: McCain Would Be Ashamed Of Efforts To Restrict Voting In Arizona
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/18/21
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Goodbye, Afghanistan
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Absolut Biden
Claytoonz: Fughgeddaboudit, Andrew
Claytoonz: Cop Bloopers
Buttigieg: Indian Country investment a priority of infrastructure plan
By Joseph Tomlinson/Gaylord News
Pima County To Review State Terms for Federal Vaccine Pod for Low-Income and Minority Residents
By Christina Duran
“I Felt Hate More Than Anything”: How an Active Duty Airman Tried to Start a Civil War
By Gisela Pérez de Acha, Kathryn Hurd and Ellie Lightfoot, Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program
A Tiny Number of People Will Be Hospitalized Despite Being Vaccinated. We Have to Learn Why.
By Caroline Chen, ProPublica
Giffords, congressional Democrats call for action on gun reform bills
By Ryan Knappenberger/Cronkite News
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, April 16: UA vax pod opening up 7K appointments today; Pima County Superior Court is resuming trials; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel